Logan Paul Inks Deal With WWE, Warns Former Tag Team Partner Ahead Of Summerslam

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday announced the signing of Youtube sensation Logan Paul in what is believed to be a multi-year contract. According to an ESPN report, the social media influencer has signed a multi-event deal, that will see him tied with the company until 2023. As per the report, Paul will compete in the ring at multiple WWE premium live events and will make TV appearances in between based on storylines.

Logan Paul signs for WWE issues warning to The Miz

Just like WWE Logan Paul also took to social media to break the news and share photos of his visit to WWE Headquarters for contract signing. The social media star posed with the statue of Andre The Giant in WWE headquarters, as well as seemingly took a tour of the facility. There is no clarity on Logan Paul’s return to the company except for the WWE Summerslam announcement.

Post signing the contract Paul delivered a message to The Miz stating that he is coming for the A-Lister. The message Paul made is a clear intention of him looking for some payback and by the looks, Logan Paul vs The Miz match is likely to be on the card at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam. Paul teamed with The MIZ at Wrestlemania where both wrestlers faced The Mysterios. The Miz and Logan Paul did win the match but in a major shock, Miz turned his back on Logan Paul and delivered Skull-Crushing Finale following the win over.

Miz talks about teaming up with Logan Paul on WWE RAW

The Miz during the recent episode of WWE RAW spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Logan Paul for the SummerSlam event. The announcement A-Lister somewhat raised eyebrows especially after he betrayed the internet star after their match at Wrestlemania. The 27-year-old Logan Paul recently posted pictures of himself training where he was seen performing a top rope manoeuvre. Fans will be eagerly waiting for Logan Paul to return to WWE following his impressive run with the company couple of months back. With the Logan Paul vs The Miz feud set for WWE Summerslam expect both of them to be involved in was rof words.