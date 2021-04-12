Logan Paul Vs KSI WWE: YT Star Shows Interest In Fighting Rival In WWE After WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 37, Logan Paul made a guest appearance as he stood in Sami Zayn's corner during his match against former champion Kevin Owens. However, before the clash, the YouTuber appeared on WWE's show ‘The Bump’ where he talked about his possible in-ring debut. Logan Paul claimed that he grew up watching fighters like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and others and would love to fight one of his rivals in the WWE ring.

According to The Sun, the 26-year-old claimed that he wouldn’t mind fighting fellow YouTuber KSI again, hinting that their bout will "break the internet". Paul and KSI have a long internet rivalry as they even locked horns in a boxing match back in 2018 that ended in a majority draw. The two squared up again in 2019, but this time in a pro-boxing bout, which KSI won.

Ahead of the clash between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Logan Paul made his way to the ring and joined JBL and others on the commentary desk. While both the WWE stars were delivering a strong match, Logan Paul was getting heat from fans at the Raymond James Stadium. In between the bout, “Logan Paul s**ks” chants filled the arena, which got louder and louder as the bout came to a conclusion.

In the end, Sami Zayn rocked Owens with the Helluva Kick, before the Prizefighter got up and deliver a superkick, followed by a stunner to secure the win. Logan Paul, who was shocked to see his friend lose, then entered the ring and congratulated Kevin Owens. However, as he offered the former champion a hand to shake, Owens took him down with a Stunner. Medics and officials then rushed to the scene to check on Logan Paul, who didn’t receive any major injury.

After Owens attacked the YouTuber, claps and cheers filled the arena for the former champion. On Twitter, many wrote that Paul got what he deserved, while others asked him to not enter the WWE ring again. “Thank you, Kevin Owens,” wrote a fan. “KSI is laughing right now,” added another. “Bye-bye Logan, never come back,” commented the third.

Paul is currently training for his upcoming exhibition bout with legend Floyd Mayweather which will take place in the near future. The bout was earlier scheduled for February 20, but it was postponed due to business reasons. Last month, Logan confirmed that the fight would indeed happen as his team is currently in talks with Mayweather and co.

Image Source: Logan Paul/ Instagram