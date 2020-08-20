Mandy Rose Was Sleeping Just When Sonya Deville Was Nearly Kidnapped At Home: Reports

Mandy Rose was in WWE star Sonya Deville's Florida home when a man named Phillip A.Thomas II entered Deville's house and tried to abduct her on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Times claims that Sonya Deville first became aware of Thomas' presence when he opened a sliding door, triggering the alarm system. Sonya Deville states that she then saw the perpetrator through a window and yelled "What are you doing, what do you want?" while standing just four feet away from the accused. Sonya Deville claimed that she knew Thomas broke into her house to hurt her because he had a sharp knife and a pepper spray in his hands.

Mandy Rose was sleeping at Deville’s home when the incident took place

Sonya Deville revealed that she then rushed to the guest room where Mandy Rose was sleeping and woke her up. The two then grabbed Deville’s keys and left the house, calling 911. The Florida Police appeared on the scene a few minutes later and took Thomas into custody. According to cagesideseats, Thomas told authorities that he intended to take Sonya Deville hostage by spraying her (with) pepper spray, binding her hands with the zip ties and wrapping duct tape around her arms to prevent from fighting back.

Thomas claimed that he intended to keep Sonya Deville hostage, preventing her from attending a ‘planned event’. Reports claim that the “planned event” was mostly the WWE SummerSlam 2020, where Deville is scheduled to face Mandy Rose in a hair vs hair match. Later, a judge granted a temporary ‘stalking violence injunction’ against Thomas and stated that the accused will remain in jail on charges of armed kidnapping, stalking, armed burglary, and other crimes. Deville's temporary injunction was filed to ensure Thomas isn't released on bail. A hearing to make it permanent will go down this Thursday.

After the incident, many WWE superstars took to Twitter and praised Sonya Deville for staying strong. "So sorry that happened to you!!! Happy to hear you're ok. I can't even imagine. Sending luv," wrote Zelina Vega. “Sending you love, positivity and prayers,” commented WWE legend Mic Foley.

