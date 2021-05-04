Mark Henry Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation As He Targets WWE Return, Sheds 80lbs

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently revealed that he wants to return to the WWE ring for one last match. The former WWE champion made an appearance on fellow legend Booker T's podcast and explained why he made that decision. Henry claimed that he once again wants to inspire people, especially the kids who didn’t get to see him wrestle in the past.

Mark Henry stated that he was also not able to retire the way he wanted. He said he wanted to fight an up and coming superstar in his last bout so that he could have given his career a boost. He also wanted to “wave at everybody” after his final bout, making it official. But that didn’t happen, so he now wants to return to the ring and do what he’s feeling “guilty” about for the past few years.

Fans will no doubt be excited to see Henry return to the ring for one last time and the WWE legend has revealed that he's in great shape for when the call eventually comes. Henry announced that he has lost 80 pounds (36 kg approx.) since his last WWE appearance. “Listen, I’m going to go out there in really good shape. I’m already 80 pounds lighter than I was when I had my last match. I’m going to be in really good shape. It’s going to take a good man to beat me, but it might not take him long,” he added.

However, while Henry is excited to make his WWE return, he knows that he won’t be able to deliver a five-star performance at the age of 49. Mark Henry’s last in-ring appearance came in 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV in Saudi Arabia. He participated in the event's Royal Rumble match, scoring 3 eliminations, but was himself eliminated by Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. Recently, he appeared on January 4, 2021, episode of WWE RAW, where he had a brief segment with Randy Orton.

According to celebritynetworth, the Mark Henry net worth is estimated to be around $4.5 million in 2020.

Image Source: WWE.com, Mark Henry/ Instagram