Ashley Massaro Starred In Suicide Prevention Music Video Months Before Committing Suicide

Just a few months before the former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro took her own life in May 2019, she starred in a music video in a song about suicide prevention. The tragic tune is now being released after the artists received the green light from her family. The song titled “Choose Song” was scheduled to release in August 2019, but Brian Orlando, who recorded the song with Brandon B. Brown, Vinnie Dombroski and Kevin Martin, scrapped the video as he did not feel comfortable releasing the song after Ashley Massaro death.

“Ashley’s mom told me that this was obviously something that Ashley felt very strongly about and wanted her wish seen through. The Massaro family is amazing. When the Massaro family gave us their blessing, it was time. I wish she (Ashley Massaro) could have seen the finished product,” Brian Orlando told The Post.

Ashley Massaro suicide prevention: Ashley Massaro’s WWE career

Ashley Massaro made her WWE debut in August 2005 after winning the WWE Diva Search the same year. By winning the competition, Ashley Massaro received $250,000 from the company along with a multi-year contract. After joining the WWE RAW brand, Ashley Massaro teamed up with WWE legend Trish Stratus to take down Vince's Devils (a villainous female stable). With Stratus, Ashley Massaro was involved in another feud with the then debuting Mickie James. The two feuded for weeks before James defeated Massaro in a singles match and went on to start a storyline with Stratus.

After that, Ashley Massaro was drafted to WWE SmackDown where she managed then WWE Tag Team Champions Paul London and Brian Kendrick. Shen then started the high-profile championship feud with Melina which ended at WrestleMania 23. The two faced each other in a Playboy Bunnymania Lumberjill match where Melina defeated Massaro and retained her title. Despite losing at WrestleMania 23, Ashley Massaro continued her feud with Melina and in July 2008, Massaro was released from her WWE contract.

Ashley Massaro suicide prevention: How did Ashley Massaro die?

After leaving WWE, Ashley Massaro started working in independent wrestling circuits before abandoning wrestling to take up modelling. In 2018, Massaro began working as a radio DJ for Long Island station 94.3 The Shark. On May 15, 2019, Massaro didn’t show up to the ‘94.3 The Shark’ studio for her show. A couple of hours later, paramedics went to Massaro’s house where they found her ‘unresponsive’. The paramedics then took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. TMZ reported the former WWE superstar committed suicide by hanging herself.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com