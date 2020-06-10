Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Wants To Do As Champion When WWE Opens Its Doors To Fans

Drew McIntyre became the new WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar two months ago at WrestleMania 36. However, he’s yet to step in a ring with his WWE title in front of a huge crowd. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE kept WrestleMania 36 behind closed doors and since then, no fans have been allowed into the WWE Performance Center to watch the shows live. Drew McIntyre recently spoke to WrestleJoy where he opened up on the things he wants to do once WWE starts doing live shows in front of a huge crowd.

Drew McIntyre stated that he wants to be the first superstar to walk in the ring and see how the crowd reacts after seeing him as a champion. He said he wants to thank the WWE Universe for the support and deliver a memorable speech in front of a huge crowd. “I want to be the first one that walks out there. I don’t want any dark matches. I don’t want any match prior. I want to walk down there as champion and see how the crowd responds,” Drew McIntyre was quoted as saying.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Sheamus on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre recently talked to a wrestling website where he revealed that he wants Sheamus to move from WWE SmackDown to WWE RAW as AJ Styles’ replacement. He said he would love to start a feud with Sheamus as the two know each other very well. Sheamus was also the best man at Drew McIntyre's wedding. "Send Sheamus over to WWE RAW. We've known each other since I was 19, he was about 43. We came up together. We got signed together. The night he won the WWE Championship, I won the Intercontinental Championship,” said Drew McIntyre.

“He's one of the most physical Superstars in the world, as am I. And I think we'd have, you know, a heck of a feud with a real good back story. He was the best man at my wedding. We have that real relationship and plenty of things to tell that haven't been on television," Drew McIntyre added.

This girl was abandoned outside & we were fortunate someone heard her cries for help. Trust can take a while, it starts with small steps but when earned it leads to a beautiful relationship. She’s got battle scars but she’s a little warrior. Welcome to the family Piper pic.twitter.com/oYQY0MH63s — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 3, 2020

