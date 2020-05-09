Money In The Bank 2020 Schedule: What Time Is The Money In The Bank PPV?

Money in the Bank 2020 is just a couple of days away and fans are seemingly excited to see the major WWE PPV. The Money in the Bank PPV is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. WWE earlier revealed that there will be two major Money in the Bank Ladder matches - a Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. According to the Money in the Bank rules, the winner of the match will earn a contract to pin their respective champion anytime, any place to become the new champion.

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020: Undertaker's The Last Ride documentary series set to premiere after Money in the Bank PPV

When is Money in the Bank 2020? Money in the Bank start time

Money in the Bank 2020 time US timing - May 10, 6:00 pm ET

Money in the Bank 2020 time US: Main show - May 10, 7:00 pm ET

Money in the Bank 2020 time India timing - May 11, 3:30 am IST

Money in the Bank 2020 time India: Main show - May 11, 4:30 am IST

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020: Drew McIntyre shines ahead of Money in the Bank as he destroys Seth Rollins and Murphy

Money in the Bank PPV: Preview

Apart from the two Money in the Bank ladder matches (Men’s, Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match), fans will see a number of incredible match-ups at the upcoming PPV. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is scheduled to face former teammate, Bray Wyatt, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against former champion Seth Rollins. Fans will see two more championship matches as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is scheduled to face Tamina and The New Day will defend their WWE SmackDown Tag-Team title in a Fatal Four-Way match against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party.

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 start time India: AJ Styles claim final spot in Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 start time India: When is Money in the Bank 2020? Full schedule and complete match card of WWE marquee event