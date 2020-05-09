Money In The Bank Predictions: Superstars Who Could Shine At Money In The Bank 2020

WWE's first PPV post the WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank 2020, is just a couple of days away. The Money in the Bank 2020 PPV will feature two Money in the Bank ladder matches and four championship matches. According to reports, more matches could be added to the match card later. However, here’s what could happen in the six scheduled matches.

Money in the Bank predictions: AJ Styles or Aleister Black wins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

AJ Styles is currently the betting odds favourite to win the Men’s MITB ladder match. Fans believe that 'The Phenomenal One' could win the ladder match and could go on to cash in on Drew McIntyre later in the evening. However, some believe that Aleister Black could defeat Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis and AJ Styles to win the match. Few say that Aleister Black is getting a lot of push from WWE, which is why he qualified for the MITB ladder match. Several fans opined that Aleister Black could face the WWE Champion in the WWE Summerslam PPV.

Who will win Money in the Bank 2020 Men's ladder match: AJ Styles or Aleister Black

Money in the Bank predictions: Asuka or Shayna Baszler wins Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Out of all the Women’s MITB ladder match contender’s (Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Carmella), Asuka has arguably the biggest fanbase. She has held the title on multiple occasions and could go on to start a rivalry with WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, according to fans. However, many believe that WWE could continue the WrestleMania 36 storyline between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch. Some say that Shayna Baszler could win the contract and would cash in on Lynch, breaking her long reign.

Who will win Money in the Bank 2020 Women's ladder match: Asuka or Shayna Baszler

Money in the Bank predictions: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship almost a month ago and since then has crafted a huge fanbase. According to many, Drew McIntyre could defeat Seth Rollins at MITB and start a new storyline with the contract winner. Some say Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins could go on for a few more weeks.

Who will win Money in the Bank 2020 WWE Champion match: Drew McIntyre

Money in the Bank predictions: WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeats Bray Wyatt

There’s a huge chance that Bray Wyatt could win the match, but according to fans, that will not happen. Some say that Braun Strowman is facing Bray Wyatt at MITB, not 'The Fiend', which is why he will win the match. Many say that Braun Strowman’s win over Bray Wyatt will establish him as a strong champion and could keep the Strowman vs Wyatt feud alive. Some say that Strowman could go on to face The Fiend at Extreme Rules.

Who will win Money in the Bank 2020 Universal Champion match: Braun Strowman

Money in the Bank predictions: WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley loses to Tamina

According to many, Sasha Banks could betray Bayley at Money in the Bank and help Tamina become the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. This will start a feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley which fans have been angling for. Tamina, on the other hand, could start a feud with Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans or Carmella.

Who will win Money in the Bank SmackDown Women's Champion match: Tamina

Money in the Bank predictions: The Forgotten Sons become the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Since day one, WWE has been pushing The Forgotten Sons for the Tag Team titles. According to many, The Forgotten Sons could win at MITB and start a storyline with current champions, The New Day. Some even want The Forgotten Sons to defend the titles against The Usos or The Miz and John Morrison in the future.

Who will win Money in the Bank 2020 Tag Team match: The Forgotten Sons

