Armando Alejandro Montalvo Arrested For Trespassing At WWE Performance Center: Watch

Armando Alejandro Montalvo was once again arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week. According to WrestlingInc, Orange County jail records indicate that Armando Alejandro Montalvo was booked on the misdemeanour charge of trespassing on Monday night. As he has in the past, Montalvo was live streaming on Facebook when he was arrested. In the video, Armando Alejandro Montalvo can be seen running from the police officers.

Was Armando Alejandro Montalvo shot by a Florida police officer?

In 2015, WWE guards called Florida Police when they saw Armando Alejandro Montalvo roaming near the WWE Performance Center gates with a knife in his hand. When the police asked Montalvo to leave the site, he charged at a Florida deputy with the knife. While trying to protect himself, the deputy ended up shooting Montalvo.

WrestlingInc claimed that on March 2019, a court banned Armando Alejandro Montalvo from the WWE Performance Center grounds, but he violated the order on multiple occasions. One of the WWE Performance Center security guards revealed that he last saw Montalvo outside the facility in May 2020 before he was arrested on June 20. He also revealed that he has seen Armando Alejandro Montalvo harass WWE superstars and employees multiple times.

Armando Alejandro Montalvo interacted with WWE SmackDown superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke

Many reports claim that Armando Alejandro Montalvo was outside the Performance Center last week, as evidenced by a live stream he posted on Facebook. According to reports, Armando Alejandro Montalvo interacted with WWE SmackDown superstars Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke. Some reports also claim that ‘Evans could have been trying to help Montalvo as she has been an advocate for mental health awareness in the past’.

"Common sense? Common sense is Lacey and all you Divas are trying to set me up to go back to jail," Montalvo yelled. "Hell nah, I love my freedom too much! " Armando Alejandro Montalvo was heard saying to Evans.

WWE uses the Performance Center to primarily train their “developmental talents” who could make their debut on WWE NXT in the future. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, WWE Performance Center has become the hub of WWE's operations. With WWE unable to do live shows, nearly all episodes of WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT are taped at the WWE Performance Center. Every pay-per-view event since the lockdown has also been taped at the Performance Center.

Image Source: WWE.com