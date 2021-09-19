New Champion Big E Set For Crunching WWE Raw Showdown Against Roman Reigns

Big E, the new WWE champion, interrupted SmackDown Live on Friday to confront Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Big E and Finn Balor even joined up to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso. Big E and Finn Balor used their signature manoeuvres 'The Big Ending' and 'Coup de Grace' to defeat The Usos. What's more noteworthy is that the 30-minute brawl was simply a warm-up for Monday night's Raw, where Big E and Roman Reigns will compete in a six-man tag team bout. Reigns will compete alongside The Usos, while Big E will pair up with his New Day partners Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Big E created headlines last Monday when he defeated Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Title. Big E cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract and entered the ring following a match between Lashley and Randy Orton. Before cashing the Money in the Bank contract, Big E had announced through Twitter that he intended to challenge the winner of Raw's main event between Lashley and Randy Orton. After the match, several WWE superstars, including Roman Reigns turned to social media to wish Big E for winning the title.

Roman Reigns recently defended his title at SummerSlam, where he defeated 16-time World Champion John Cena in a hard-fought matchup, however, the highlight of the match was the return of the Beast incarnate (Brock Lesnar). In the recent episode of Smackdown, Lesnar ordered his one-time Advocate Paul Heyman, to accept his challenge for the title match against the current titleholder Reigns. The match is expected to take place in October this year at the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Friday night SmackDown recap

As far as the Friday night SmackDown is concerned, Rick Boogs defeated Robert Roode to score another impressive victory. However, as Boogs was celebrating his win, Apollo Crew and Commander Azeez attacked King Nakamura to seek an Intercontinental title rematch. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins returned to the stage to challenge Edge for one final match. Rollins had injured Edge with his Stomp when the duo met the last time. Rollins said that he would like Edge to take the ring against him or he will visit his home and beat him in front of his family.

(Image: AP)