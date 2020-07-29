WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 29 Episode Preview

On this week’s WWE NXT, Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher will face each other in a Triple-Threat match. According to reports, Finn Balor will emerge victorious and cement his position in the next round of the ongoing WWE NXT North American tournament. After last week’s incident, WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee is also scheduled to appear and he could call out Karrion Kross for punishing his friend Dominik Dijakovic. There is speculation that NXT could announce a title match between Lee and Kross for the upcoming TakeOver XXX PPV. Apart from these headliners, the night will feature matches like Johnny Gargano vs Roderick Strong and Shotzi Blackheart vs Mercedes Martinez. Other A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, and Mia Yim could also appear in the upcoming episode.

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT preview: WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to make an appearance

WWE NXT preview: Keith Lee could confront Kirrion Kross

WWE NXT preview Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher will collide in a Triple-Threat match to qualify to the next round of the WWE NXT North American tournament

WWE NXT preview: Johnny Gargano to face Roderick Strong in a singles match

WWE NXT preview: Shotzi Blackheart to face Mercedes Martinez in a singles match

WWE NXT preview: Tommaso Ciampa could return

WWE NXT preview: Io Shirai vs Dakota Kai feud could begin

WWE NXT preview: The Undisputed Era could make an appearance

WWE NXT preview: Drew Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma feud to continue

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

