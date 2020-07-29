WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 29 Episode Preview

On this week’s WWE NXT, Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher will face each other in a Triple-Threat match. According to reports, Finn Balor will emerge victorious and cement his position in the next round of the ongoing WWE NXT North American tournament. After last week’s incident, WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee is also scheduled to appear and he could call out Karrion Kross for punishing his friend Dominik Dijakovic. There is speculation that NXT could announce a title match between Lee and Kross for the upcoming TakeOver XXX PPV. Apart from these headliners, the night will feature matches like Johnny Gargano vs Roderick Strong and Shotzi Blackheart vs Mercedes Martinez. Other A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, and Mia Yim could also appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 30 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
