WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 15 Episode Preview

After defeating Adam Cole last week and becoming the double champion, Keith Lee is set to appear on this week’s episode where he’s expected to address the WWE NXT Universe. According to reports, Adam Cole could interrupt Keith Lee’s celebration and demand a rematch. Some fans also believe that Karrion Kross could confront the new WWE NXT Champion and start a new storyline. Meanwhile, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is set to appear as she’s scheduled to come face-to-face with Tegan Nox. Fans are speculating that Tegan Nox could start a title feud by attacking the Women’s Champion. Other A-list WWE NXT superstars like Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Finn Balor and Mia Yim are also expected to appear in the upcoming episode.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and June 24 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE NXT

WWE NXT preview: WWE NXT North American Champion & WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee to address WWE universe

WWE NXT preview: Adam Cole could challenge Keith Lee to a rematch

WWE NXT preview: Damian Priest to face Cameron Grimes

WWE NXT preview: Karrion Kross and Scarlett could appear

WWE NXT preview: Tommaso Ciampa could return

WWE NXT preview: Tegan Nox vs Io Shirai feud will begin

WWE NXT preview: The Undisputed Era could make an appearance

WWE NXT preview: Drew Maverick vs El Hijo del Fantasma feud to continue

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and June 10 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: WWE NXT live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 16 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

BASK in @RealKeithLee's glory tomorrow night as the new #WWENXT Champion will be in the house!https://t.co/FZfalIBmEt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2020

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and May 27 episode preview

WWE NXT live streaming: How to watch WWE NXT live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE NXT live streaming details, predicted results and May 13 episode preview

Image Courtesy: WWE.com