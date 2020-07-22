WWE NXT Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 22 Episode Preview

Quick links:
Dominik Dijakovic will face Karrion Kross in the upcoming episode of WWE NXT. According to reports, WWE NXT North American Champion & WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee could confront Karrion Kross after he defeats Dijakovic. WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is also scheduled to appear and he’s expected to make a huge announcement. Fans are speculating that he could announce a match between Io Shirai and Dakota Kai or could reveal the current status of former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. Apart from these headliners, Dexter Lumis and Killian Dain are scheduled to face each other in a singles match where Lumis is expected to come out on top. Other A-list WWE NXT superstars like Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor and Mia Yim could also appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE NXT live telecast in India will begin on Thursday, July 23 at 6:30 am IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE NXT live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
What will @RealKingRegal announce TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWENXT??? https://t.co/fc8eaOn1Fw— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 21, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, viewers can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
