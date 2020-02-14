NXT TakeOver: Portland Live Streaming Details, Match Card, Preview And News

NXT TakeOver: Portland is going to be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020. According to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Here’s where you can watch your favourite superstars live if you can’t make it to the Moda Center in Portland.
Another day at the office.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020
Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY
Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole and other matches scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Portland
As per Indian timings, NXT TakeOver: Portland will begin on February 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post
Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers
"For 10 years I've known @NXTCiampa. I've been better than him then, and I'm better than him now. I've ALWAYS been better than @NXTCiampa!" - #NXTChampion @AdamColePro #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/CrHLs8shxv— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2020
Also Read l WWE news: The Usos have a 'straight-up' reason behind their dramatic new look
Also Read l WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress Sharon Stone