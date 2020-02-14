NXT TakeOver: Portland Live Streaming Details, Match Card, Preview And News

NXT TakeOver: Portland is going to be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020. According to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Here’s where you can watch your favourite superstars live if you can’t make it to the Moda Center in Portland.

Another day at the office.



Another day closer to bringing Goldie home? 🖤💛#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/erY7urUDTY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020

Also Read l Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole and other matches scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Portland

NXT TakeOver: Portland - Live Streaming Details

As per Indian timings, NXT TakeOver: Portland will begin on February 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

NXT TakeOver: Portland - Match Card

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed ERA (c) vs Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs Dominik Dijakovic

Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Bálor

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

Also Read l WWE news: The Usos have a 'straight-up' reason behind their dramatic new look

NXT TakeOver: Portland - Schedule:

Venue: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

US date and time: Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT

Indian Date and time: Monday, February 17, 2020, at 5:00 AM

Also Read l WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress Sharon Stone