The AEW Dynamite episode of June 22, featured the sensational debut of one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. While former AEW world champion Hangman Page locked horns with Ring of Honor's "Real Man" Silas Young and won the match with Adam Cole on commentary. Page was then attacked by IWGP world champion Jay White and Adam Cole, which brought out Kazuchika Okada for his first appearance on AEW.

The entire UWM Panther Arena rose to the occasion with cheers and applauses as the 'Rainmaker' went ahead to clear the ring. He hit blows to both Cole and White, before Page joined and the segment came to a close. It was earlier being reported that Kazuchika was questionable for the upcoming AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, but the 34-year-old will now fight against champion White, Page, and Cole in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door.

The video of Kazuchika making his debut on AEW was shared by the wrestling promotion on social media, which quickly went viral. It received a tremendous response from wrestling fans. It remains to be seen how AEW promotes Okada's appearance for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.

Watch Kazuchika Okada take out Adam Cole and Jay White on AEW debut:

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

More about Kazuchika Okada's wrestling career-

Kazuchika is five-time IWGP champion, who ended his reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight champion on June 12, at the NJPW Dominion 6.12. Okada is the biggest star in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and his presence at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV will certainly add excitement to the premium event. This can be proved by the fact that his debut was enough to add excitement and create intrigue for the event that had very little till Tuesday.

Many wrestling fans around the world consider Okada as the best pro wrestler in the world and his celebratory wrestling career speaks about the same. He made his professional wrestling debut in 2004 and spent working on professional wrestling in Mexico in his amateur years. He returned to Japan and made NJPW his new home in the mid-2007. NJPW sent him for a learning excursion to American promotion Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) where he spent his next 20 months. After ending his TNA tenure in October 2011, Okada returned to NJPW and went on to achieve immense success.

(Image: @AEW/Twitter)