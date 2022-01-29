Last Updated:

'Orton, Styles, Mysterio...': List Of All Confirmed Participants For WWE Royal Rumble 2022

A look at the complete list of confirmed participants for the WWE Royal Rumble match, scheduled to be held during the Royal Rumble 2022 on Saturday night.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE

Image: wwe.com


WWE is all set to host its second pay-per-view(PPV) event of the year, the Royal Rumble 2022 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday. The Royal Rumble marks the beginning of the Wrestle Mania season in the WWE, which is another iconic annual PPV event of the year. The match card for the 2022 edition of the Royal Rumble is stacked with high-intensity title clashes for the WWE championship, WWE universal championship, and WWE Raw women’s championship, alongside the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Scheduled championship matches for the Royal Rumble 2022

While WWE champion Brock Lesnar defends his title against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble 2022, Roman Reigns will be seen defending his universal championship title against former ‘Shield’ teammate Seth Rollins. Becky Lynch will defend the Raw women’s title against Doudrop. 

What else to wait for at Royal Rumble 2022?

WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix will look to end their feud against The Miz and Maryse. There have been speculations that either Reigns or Lesnar might pull off double duty to feature in the 30-men Royal Rumble match on Saturday. Meanwhile, here’s a look at the complete list of WWE superstars who have confirmed their entry in the men’s Royal Rumble match so far. 

Confirmed list of entrants for the Men's Royal Rumble match:

  • Johnny Knoxville
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Montez Ford
  • Austin Theory
  • Sheamus
  • Damian Priest
  • AJ Styles
  • Big E
  • Sami Zayn
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Madcap Moss
  • Happy Corbin
  • Kevin Owens
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Robert Roode
  • Randy Orton
  • Matt Riddle
  • Chad Gable
  • Otis
  • Omos
  • Rick Boogs
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Ricochet

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Complete Match Card

  • Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse
  • Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop
  • Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Women's Royal Rumble Match
  • Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Date, Time, and Live Streaming Details

The Royal Rumble 2022 is going to be held at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM, local time on January 29 in the US and at 6:30 PM IST on January 30 in India. WWE fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of the Royal Rumble 2022, can tune in to SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The event will be also streamed live on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

(Image: wwe.com)

READ | 14-time WWE champion Randy Orton reveals his retirement plan; 'I’m 41, By the time...'
READ | Former WWE Women's Champion set for WrestleMania 38 comeback: Report
READ | WWE's The Miz & AEW's MJF lavish praise on each other; 'One of the greatest of all time..'
READ | WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Full match card, Schedule, Telecast- Everything you need to know
READ | WWE champion Brock Lesnar bodyslams reality TV star on bar table, video goes viral; Watch
Tags: WWE, Royal Rumble, Randy Orton
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com