Paige Acuses Ex-fiancé Alberto Del Rio Of Physically Abusing Her Daily For Hours On End

Saraya-Jade Bevis, popularly known as Paige among wrestling fans, has accused her ex-fiancee Alberto Del Rio of physically assaulting for hours every day. The two stars were engaged for over a year before they ended their relationship in 2017.

Paige and Alberto Del Rio level accusations against each other

Paige recently made an appearance on GAW TV where she opened up on her toxic relationship with Alberto Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan. The 28-year-old Brit said, "It's like it's up to six, seven hours a day you're literally trapped in a certain room and getting your a** beat every couple of minutes, you know what I mean?"

Alberto Del Rio was quick to deny the accusations made by Paige, instead claiming she was the aggressor and he has evidence to prove his innocence. Just three days after Paige's interview premiered on Wednesday, November 4, Del Rio spoke to TMZ Sports where he said: "It was the other way around. I have the evidence. Not just words. I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I'm not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya. Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?"

Also Read | Alberto Del Rio Denies Abusing Ex-fiancé Paige: “It Was The Other Way Around”

Alberto Del Rio assault charges

Earlier this year, Del Rio was arrested in his home in San Antonio, Texas, after allegedly battering and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Del Rio is accused of tying down his ex-girlfriend with boxing hand wraps and sexually assaulting her for several hours. The Mexican wrestler allegedly caused injuries to her, smashed her phone and laptop, and attempted to burn her passport.

Last month, Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan was indicted on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault by a grand jury in Bexar County (Texas) District. According to the criminal laws of the state, Del Rio can be sentenced for a prison sentence of between five to 99 years.

"Karma's a real thing and you put out what you receive—and right now, he's (Del Rio) receiving it," Paige told GAW TV after Del Rio's indictment in Texas came to light.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Documentary Could Be NEXT BIG Project For The Last Dance Producers

Also Read | The Undertaker: Indian Artist Pays Homage To The Phenom With INCREDIBLE Rangoli Art

Paige recently opened up on a "scary experience" where she was stalked by a person before her current partner, Ronnie Radke, got him in a hold until the police arrived. Radke later shared photos of police arresting the man, stating that the stalker “got his a** handed to him.”

Also Read | Paige's Boyfriend FIGHTS OFF A Stalker Until Cops Showed Up

(Image Credits: Alberto El Patron, Paige Instagram)