WWE: Triple H Slammed By Paige's Boyfriend Ronnie Radke For Making An Inappropriate Remark

Former WWE diva Paige has been in the news. Fans were expecting to see her back in action at the upcoming PPV Royal Rumble. However, Triple H complicated his relationship with Paige by making an off-hand joke about the British diva. The WWE COO took a dirty shot at Paige by referring to her private-video leakage incident. Well, Paige’s current boyfriend Ronnie Randake did not seem forgiving as he as he went on to slam Triple H and the entire WWE promotion.

Also Read | WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

WWE: Paige’s boyfriend Ronnie Radke replies to Triple H’s comment

15-time WWE World Champion Triple H sparked a storm among the entire WWE community by joking about Paige having kids she might not know about. However, Triple H later apologised for passing such statements about the former diva. It was too late since Paige’s current rocker boyfriend Ronnie Radke showed no mercy while slamming Triple H. According to reports from Ring Side News, Ronnie Radke tweeted and said, “Hey @WWE you should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting someone like @TripleH run your company and publicly disrespect one of your divas @RealPaigeWWE biased or not. I hate watching her cry over you hasn’t she been through enough.” In another tweet, he said, "F*** @Triple H all 2020" with an unflattering photo of Triple H.

However, Ringside News reported that those tweets got deleted. Ronnie Radke’s current Twitter handle also deliberately shows no such tweets.

Also Read | King Corbin Credits The Undertaker And Triple H For Heavily Influencing His Career

Also Read | John Cena Gets Real About His WWE Career, Admits He'll Be Okay If He Stops Wrestling

Also Read | DX Set To Appear In A WWE Live Event At Madison Square Garden On March 22, 2020

(Image courtesy: Instagram handles of Ronnie Radke, Paige, and WWE.com)