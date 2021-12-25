Paul Heyman Hints At Quitting WWE; Why Did His Relationship With Roman Reigns Turn Sour?

Paul Heyman's time with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as Special Council ended during last week episode of WWE Smackdown after he was fired by the Head of Bloodline. Roman Reigns has cemented himself as the top heel of the WWE, and his pairing with Paul Heyman suited well since he is known for his heelwork. However, Tensions have been brewing between Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns following Brock Lesnar's comeback to WWE SmackDown. According to a report by wrestlingnews.co Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul Heyman this week to allow him to explain what happened last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Paul Heyman fired

Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere.

In the latest episode of WWE Smackdown live Heyman said "What happened was, I told WWE champion Roman Reigns the truth... and I paid a price for it." Reigns are the greatest Universal Champion of all time, but he needs to be protected from Brock Lesnar. Heyman ended the interview by saying that he’s not going to NXT to start over again. Heyman added, “I put every bit of my heart and my soul and my spirit into serving as the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns because I believe in Roman Reigns. Without that, maybe it’s time for me to acknowledge that my career is most likely over.”

Lesnar and Heyman have always been a money pairing, and it will be interesting to see them back on the same side, it's still too soon for that.

Paul Heyman WWE in-ring career

Paul Heyman, 56, has largely played the role of a managerial figure on WWE but has sometimes stepped into the ring as well. His first-ever match was when Vince McMahon's promotion took place way back in 2002. Then Heyman and a young Brock Lesnar teamed up to defeat The Hardy Boyz at Judgment Day 2002. Paul Heyman engaged in a memorable feud with his former client CM Punk in 2013. During the feud, Punk defeated Heyman and Curtis Axel in eight consecutive Handicap matches at WWE live events.

Image: WWE/ Instagram