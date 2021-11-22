Paul Heyman Says WWE WrestleMania 38 Can Have A Bigger Feud Than Roman Reigns Vs The Rock

Over the past few months, WWE has seen some top stars return to the ring to increase the buzz amongst fans, with most of them wanting to challenge current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. For example, John Cena returned to Money in the Bank to set up a dream feud with the Head of the Table. Soon after, Brock Lesnar returned to challenge Reigns for his title at Crown Jewel, only to lose in a controversial fashion.

It seems likely that several stars are keen on fighting Reigns as he has established himself as perhaps the best pro wrestler in recent times, having recorded an unbeaten run at pay-per-view events as Universal Champion.

While speculations suggest that The Rock will be the next to return to WWE, Paul Heyman has dismissed such rumours. Reigns' special counsel believes that The Great One has such a busy schedule that will make it impossible for such a feud to take place. Instead, he believes WWE can plan another match for WrestleMania 38 that will be bigger than Roman Reigns vs The Rock.

Paul Heyman discusses possibility of Roman Reigns vs The Rock

While speaking to BT Sports' Ariel Helwani, Paul Heyman said, "This coming April? Not a chance. Number one, I would want to spend a lot more time on that storyline instead of bum-rushing it. For something that enormous? I'd want more time in it. Number two, I think Dwayne’s schedule for next year is in place, and he's not available, and even if he was, I don't think it would be a bigger box office at the moment than, if you look at a trajectory right now, isn't it Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns? Did [Crown Jewel] end the storyline or did it make it more compelling, more intriguing [to see the rematch]?"

Fans will most likely hope for a rematch to take place between the two wrestlers after Reigns picked up a controversial win over Lesnar, much to the annoyance of The Beast Incarnate. Soon after, Lesnar made an appearance on SmackDown when he was indefinitely suspended, thereby increasing the possibility of a potential rematch.

Image: WWE.com