Randy Orton And His Family Unleash The Viper's Signature RKO At Each Other: Watch

In its decades-long existence, WWE has produced innumerable superstars and many special moves. However, RKO, a special move used by WWE superstar Randy Orton is loved by many. According to some, RKO is one of the greatest finishers because Randy Orton executes it in flawless fashion. Few also say that the RKO is great because it has a surprise element to it. Randy Orton has delivered the famous ‘RKO out of nowhere’ to several opponents which helped him win plenty of matches in his illustrious WWE career.

According to fans, many WWE superstars love Randy Orton’s RKO and that’s why they borrow the finisher on various occasions. Previously, fans have seen superstars like John Cena, Edge, AJ Styles and others borrow the special move. This week, Randy Orton’s wife Kim was earlier seen hitting her husband with his own special move. A few months ago, while vacationing in the Maldives, WWE’s 'Apex Predator' was taking in the beautiful ocean view when his wife hit him with an 'RKO out of nowhere’.

Randy Orton and family using RKO on each other

It would appear that the Orton family is quite fond of 'The Viper's signature move. Several videos have gone viral where Orton’s sons can be seen giving RKOs to their father. Randy Orton had earlier shared a video where he could be seen having some fun with his family by the pool. There's an air of calm in the video which soon disappears when his son steps onto the side of the pool and takes a jump, Randy Orton hits him with an RKO mid-air as they both crash into the water.

