Randy Orton Reacts Publicly To 2 Chainz Performing RKO On A Model In New Music Video

Randy Orton’s flashy finishing move, ‘The RKO’, is arguably one of the most iconic finisher in pro-wrestling today. So, it’s not a surprise that it often finds its way into pop culture, including memes, thanks to the legacy The Viper has created in his more than a decade long wrestling career. Recently, Randy Orton’s iconic finisher was used by famous American rapper 2 Chainz in his latest music video of the song 'Toni'.

2 Chainz RKO: Randy Orton reacts to 2 Chainz’s music video

Randy Orton took to social media and shared a small clip from the music video where the rapper can be seen hitting a model with the RKO. Randy Orton was thrilled to see 2 Chainz perform his finisher but asked the rapper “Hit me up for your next video and I’ll help you with your form”. 2 Chainz replied to the former WWE champion, by writing, “that’s hard” accompanied by three fire emojis.

Since the release of the music video on November 18, Toni has received more than 1,50,000 views on YouTube, with around 12,000 likes. As he could be seen performing an RKO on a model, 2 Chainz shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “no models were harmed in the making of this video, it was all fun”. The song ‘Toni’ is from 2 Chainz’s new album ‘So Help Me God!’ which also features tracks like YRB, Feel a Way, Quarantine Thick and others.

2 Chainz Toni video: Randy Orton on WWE RAW

Randy Orton, on the other hand, lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on this week’s WWE RAW. The Legend Killer had won the title a few weeks ago at the Hell in a Cell PPV by pinning Drew McIntyre. The Scottish psychopath will now face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs Champion at Survivor Series which is set to take place this Sunday, November 22.

Randy Orton currently has no opponent for the mega event, but according to reports, could get a rival in the coming day. Reports even claim that The Viper could continue his rivalry with McIntyre by attacking him at Survivor Series.

Image Source: WWE.com, 2 Chainz/ Instagram