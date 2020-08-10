WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And August 10 Episode Preview

On this week’s RAW, Asuka will go up against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to earn a chance to face RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020. According to reports, Asuka will defeat Bayley despite Sasha Banks’ interference and go on to win back her title at SummerSlam. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is also expected to appear on this week’s show as he’s scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a singles match. Fans believe that Orton will pummel Owens but get attacked by Drew McIntyre after the match. Apart from these headliners, A-list WWE RAW superstars like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others are expected to appear on this week's episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, August 11 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
.@RicFlairNatrBoy never saw THIS matchup coming!— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020
What could happen when @FightOwensFight battles @RandyOrton tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/zCNONe1hc0
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
