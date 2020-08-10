WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And August 10 Episode Preview

On this week’s RAW, Asuka will go up against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley to earn a chance to face RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020. According to reports, Asuka will defeat Bayley despite Sasha Banks’ interference and go on to win back her title at SummerSlam. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton is also expected to appear on this week’s show as he’s scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a singles match. Fans believe that Orton will pummel Owens but get attacked by Drew McIntyre after the match. Apart from these headliners, A-list WWE RAW superstars like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and others are expected to appear on this week's episode.

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for RAW this week

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka to face WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

WWE RAW Preview: Asuka vs Sasha Banks could be announced for WWE SummerSlam

WWE RAW Preview: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud could continue for SummerSlam

WWE RAW Preview: Randy Orton to face Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Preview: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins feud could continue for SummerSlam

WWE RAW Preview: Murphy could face Aleister Black

WWE RAW Preview: MVP could confront WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews

WWE RAW Preview: Andrade & Angel Garza could face WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions The Street Profits

WWE RAW Preview: Shane McMahon will return with RAW Underground

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, August 11 at 5:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com