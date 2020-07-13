WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 13 Episode Preview

Quick links:
In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see Seth Rollins go up against Kevin Owens in their WrestleMania 36 rematch. According to reports, Seth Rollins will win the match with the help of his teammates Murphy and Austin Theory. However, fans believe that Rey Mysterio could arrive and help Kevin Owens win the match. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley are also set to appear as they are scheduled to defend their title against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Fans are speculating that the champions will retain their title. Other A-list WWE RAW superstars like Randy Orton, Big Show, Drew McIntyre are also expected to appear in the upcoming episode.
As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Don't miss a Night of Grudge Matches THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/9geFZIQg5j— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
