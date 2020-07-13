WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 13 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see Seth Rollins go up against Kevin Owens in their WrestleMania 36 rematch. According to reports, Seth Rollins will win the match with the help of his teammates Murphy and Austin Theory. However, fans believe that Rey Mysterio could arrive and help Kevin Owens win the match. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley are also set to appear as they are scheduled to defend their title against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). Fans are speculating that the champions will retain their title. Other A-list WWE RAW superstars like Randy Orton, Big Show, Drew McIntyre are also expected to appear in the upcoming episode.

Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and July 7 episode preview

WWE RAW live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled for WWE RAW

WWE RAW Preview: R-Truth to face Randy Orton

WWE RAW Preview: Big Show could challenge Randy Orton for a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

WWE RAW Preview: Edge could deliver another incredible promo

WWE RAW Preview: WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley set to defend their title against The Kabuki Warriors

WWE RAW Preview: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud could continue

WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins to face Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Preview: Rey Mysterio could appear

WWE RAW Preview: Bobby Lashley and MVP could appear

WWE RAW Preview: The Viking Raiders to face Andrade and Angel Garza

Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and June 29 episode preview

WWE RAW live streaming: WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Don't miss a Night of Grudge Matches THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/9geFZIQg5j — WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020

Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and June 22 episode preview

WWE RAW live streaming: How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l WWE RAW live streaming details, predicted results and June 15 episode preview