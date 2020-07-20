WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results And July 20 Episode Preview

On WWE RAW after Extreme Rules 2020, fans will see Randy Orton go up against Big Show in an Unsanctioned Match. According to reports, Randy Orton will defeat Big Show but will get attacked by Edge after. New WWE RAW Women’s champion Sasha Banks could make an appearance and talk about her victory over Asuka at Extreme Rules. Fans are speculating that Asuka could confront Sasha Banks and challenge her for a rematch. After severely injuring Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins could appear on the show and get confronted by Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominik. Other A-list WWE RAW superstars like Ric Flair, Drew McIntyre, and others could also feature on RAW this week.

WWE RAW live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, WWE RAW live telecast in India will begin on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi). WWE RAW live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch WWE RAW live stream online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

