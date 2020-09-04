Renee Young Finally Addresses AEW Debut Rumours: 'There Have Been No Talks With AEW'

After Renee Young left WWE, there were persistent rumours stating that she’ll be joining her husband Jon Moxley in AEW. However, on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast earlier, the former WWE commentator dusted off all the rumours and stated that “there have been no talks” between her and AEW. She claimed that she has no intention of joining AEW right now as she’s currently in a non-compete clause with WWE – a clause that dictates she can’t work with any other company for the next 90 days. Renee Young then commented on how fans automatically assume someone is coming to AEW after they leave or get released by WWE.

Renee Young said on the podcast that if fans think she’ll join AEW once her non-compete clause with WWE runs its course, then they are wrong. She claimed AEW has been doing a great job since the beginning and they will keep on doing that in the future. Renee Young continued by saying that there are "a ton" of other sports where she can “step in and work”. There is speculation that the former host could join FOX or ESPN in the future.

Why did Renee Young leave WWE?

Renee Young recently released a lengthy statement on The Players' Tribune, where she revealed the reason why she decided to leave the company. Renee Young claimed that she had been in WWE for almost eight years, so “it was time” for her to leave. She also added that she has some ideas about what she will do next, but at this stage, they are just ideas and nothing is set in stone.

"And then as far as why I’m leaving…… it’s about as simple as it gets: It was time. Eight years doing anything is a while. But eight years in a business like ours???? It’s a lifetime.

While talking to Busted Open Radio earlier, Renee Young’s husband Jon Moxley claimed that her wife has received tons of offers since she left WWE. The current AEW World Champion claimed that it’s all up to Renee Young and what she wants to do in the future. Moxley continued, saying that if she wants to do something in NHL or some other sport, then she’ll do that or she “may do her own thing and create her own thing”.

Image credits: WWE.com