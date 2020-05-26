Rey Mysterio Unmasked: How Does Rey Mysterio Look Without His Iconic Mask?

Rey Mysterio has often been labelled as the ‘underdog’ in the WWE Universe by fans and his fellow superstars. However, that did not stop the Luchador from accomplishing wonders in the biggest sports entertainment organisation in the world. Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and turned into a global phenomenon in no time due to his athleticism, crafting a massive fanbase for himself. However, apart from his in-ring qualities, Rey Mysterio has always had an air of mystery due to his mask. The 45-year-old WWE superstar does not make a lot of public appearances without his mask. In the years before social media came to the fore, few fans were familiar with the Rey Mysterio unmasked version. Here's a look at the Rey Mysterio unmasked version and why the Rey Mysterio mask became so popular.

Rey Mysterio unmasked: Who unmasked Rey Mysterio?

The answer to “Who unmasked Rey Mysterio” is the likes of Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Kane, and Cody Rhodes, as these WWE stars unmasked Rey Mysterio in front of a packed audience. Since ‘Rey Mysterio unmasked’ is a rare sight in WWE, ‘The Viper’ and ‘Y2J’ did it for the fans in order to humiliate the Luchador. Through the years, Rey Mysterio unmasked has been billed as an “impossible” sight in WWE. However, a major portion of the wrestling fanbase cheered the moment when it actually happened.

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton locked horns on a WWE SmackDown segment in July 2018. While Rey Mysterio managed to outclass The Viper on several occasions during the fight, Randy Orton ended up defeating the Luchador. However, things took an interesting turn when Randy Orton decided to go one step further even though the fight was officially over. Randy Orton continued mauling the Luchador before revealing the Rey Mysterio unmasked version, much to the surprise of WWE fans.

Rey Mysterio unmasked: Who unmasked Rey Mysterio? Why does Rey Mysterio wear a mask?

Apart from Randy Orton, Chris Jericho also managed to unleash the Rey Mysterio unmasked version. While a number of fans have asked the question, "Who unmasked Rey Mysterio?" on social media, Chris Jericho went ahead and unmasked Mysterio at Extreme Rules in 2009. Following in his footsteps, a number of WWE superstars went on to take a peek at the Rey Mysterio unmasked version, including the likes of Batista, Cody Rhodes, and Kane.

Who unmasked Rey Mysterio? Why does Rey Mysterio wear a mask?

The Mexican WWE superstar has always sported a mask since his early days in the promotion. With time, Rey Mysterio shot to stardom courtesy of his in-ring skills, charismatic personality, and the variety of his masks. WWE then decided to continue with the Rey Mysterio mask gimmick, before the "Who unmasked Rey Mysterio" question gained popularity after Chris Jericho's stunt at Extreme Rules.

Image courtesy: WWE YouTube