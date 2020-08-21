Rey Mysterio Itching To See Dominik Wear A Mask And Become ‘Prince Mysterio’ In The Future

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2020 in his first official pro-wrestling match. The 23-year-old has trained with some of the best in-ring combatants including Jay Lethal, Lance Storm, and his own father Rey Mysterio. The father-son duo recently spoke to ESPN and expressed that one day they hope Dominik will wear a luchador mask, change his in-ring name and carry on Rey Mysterio’s legacy.

The pair claimed that Dominik Mysterio is still in a training phase, but once he starts wrestling for a living, he will wear a mask and change his name to ‘Prince Mysterio’. The younger Mysterio has already had some gear designed for this persona, however, he won't be unveiling it at WWE SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio claimed that he will wear his custom gear only when he fully dons his ‘Prince Mysterio’ persona. "I’ve always wanted to wear a mask mainly because of tradition,” Dominik Mysterio said.

"It’s important to keep that tradition going. Now with my face being out there, I think it would just have to be introduced a little bit differently so people understand. I definitely want to wear one, but it has to be introduced properly,” added Rey Mysterio’s son.

Rey Mysterio talks about Dominik’s in-ring skills

Later in the interview, Rey Mysterio explained that Dominik’s in-ring skills are developing day by day. He claimed that Dominik is very quick in picking up the moves and has impressed many. Rey Mysterio claimed not just him, but his friend and former luchador Konnan has also seen an improvement in Dominik’s skills. “Not only myself, but Konnan as well. He would tell me pretty much every other third roll or third bump, ‘Man, he’s a natural, bro. He’s picking it up really fast,'” Rey Mysterio added.

Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a Street-Fight at WWE SummerSlam 2020, which will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers). According to various reports, there’s a high chance that Dominik Mysterio will lose his debut fight, but he could go on to take down Seth Rollins and team with the help of Rey Mysterio in future. There is some speculation that after Dominik Mysterio takes down Seth Rollins and cements his position in WWE, Rey Mysterio will retire from the company.

Image courtesy: WWE.com