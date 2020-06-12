Ric Flair Lost A Rolex While Partying With The Undertaker And Horace Grant's Twin Brother

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK where he talked about his in-ring rivalry and off-ring friendship with The Undertaker. During the interview, Ric Flair recalled a fun night where he, The Undertaker and former NBA star Harvey Grant went out and the Hall of Famer ended up losing a Rolex. When asked how he lost the watch, Ric Flair jokingly said, “trying to hang with him (Undertaker) and that Jack Daniels man, it's tough.” However, Ric Flair revealed that he had a lot of fun that night.

"I lost a Rolex with Undertaker one night [laughs]. I and Taker and Harvey Grant were out one night - and I lost a Rolex, which is a whole different part of the story [laughs]. Trying to hang with him and that Jack Daniels man, it's tough. We've had so much fun," Ric Flair said to Metro UK.

When did Ric Flair and The Undertaker first meet?

Ric Flair said he first met Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) in 1989. Then, Mark Calaway used to work with Dan Spivey in a Tag-Team called ‘The Skyscrapers’. While they weren't close friends, Flair said he saw a lot of talent in the new superstar. "Obviously you recognise the unbelievable athleticism of this guy that is 6-10, over 300 pounds. It's just a matter of time whether he finds that bit or somebody finds it for him, that guy is going to be something in this business," Flair recalled. Ric Flair’s words eventually turned out to be true, and Undertaker ended up becoming one of the greatest superstars WWE has ever produced, not only in terms of his global appeal, but also in terms of longevity.

Ric Flair on working with The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 18

After Ric Flair returned to the company in November 2001, he started a feud with Undertaker for WrestleMania 18. In the interview, Ric Flair revealed that he was nervous when he walked to the ring and waited for The Undertaker. Flair lost the No Disqualification match at WrestleMania and later told The Undertaker how he felt before the match. They spoke to each other for hours and later became good friends.

