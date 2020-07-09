Matt Riddle Breaks Silence On Abuse Allegations, Admits To Cheating On Wife

A couple of days ago, independent wrestler Candi Cartwright accused WWE superstar Matt Riddle of sexual abuse. She also posted some pictures on social media which prove that the two had an affair. Recently, Matt Riddle posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen talking about Candi Cartwright and her recent allegations. Matt Riddle started the video saying that he would make this quick. “I have never, in my entire life, sexually assaulted a man, woman or anybody,” Matt Riddle claimed. He then directed his video to his accuser saying, "I never sexually assaulted you."

Matt Riddle sexual assault claims: Matt Riddle admits to cheating on wife

Though he acknowledged that he had an affair with Cartwright, he made it clear that their sexual encounters were consensual. He said he didn’t talk about this earlier because he felt like a ‘real piece a crap’. He stated that he tried to end the relationship with Cartwright multiple times, but she “pursued him” in multiple ways. Matt Riddle added that Cartwright is using the #SpeakingOut movement to ruin his career.

Matt Riddle sexual assault claims: Matt Riddle slams Candi Cartwright

At the end of the video, Matt Riddle repeated that he never assaulted anyone and claimed that he’s trying to move on and focus on his career. Matt Riddle said that his wife knows about everything including the affair and they are trying to move forward. He then slammed Cartwright and revealed that the independent wrestler is forcing him to talk about his past mistakes, which 'is not cool'.

Matt Riddle sexual assault claims: Matt Riddle’s WWE career

After competing in the UFC, Bellator MMA, Titan FC and independent circuits, Matt Riddle signed a deal with WWE in July 2018. He made his WWE TV debut in August at the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV PPV. He started a feud with Kassius Ohno at WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames II and ended up defeating him in 6 seconds, winning the fastest match in NXT history. He challenged then NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream for a title match but ended up losing. Riddle then fought and defeated Killian Dain to become the number 1 Contender for the NXT Championship. On the October 2, 2019, episode of WWE NXT, Riddle faced Adam Cole for the title but was unsuccessful.

Matt Riddle then teamed up with Pete Dunne and created The BroserWeights. The duo took part in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic which they ended up winning. At NXT TakeOver: Portland, they defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The two ended up losing their titles to Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel after which Riddle started his last WWE NXT feud with Timothy Thatcher. On the May 27, 2020, episode of WWE NXT, Riddle lost to Thatcher and left the Black-and-Gold brand to join the main WWE roster. On the June 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, Riddle made his main roster debut, where he defeated Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com