RKO Out Of Nowhere? Randy Orton Reeling The Effects Of Iconic Finisher On His Body

In 2022, WWE superstar Randy Orton will be celebrating his 20 year anniversary since he made his debut for them. He has won a large number of world championships, two Royal Rumble matches and headlines two WrestleManias. Orton has never been out with any serious injuries previously, however, the decorated superstar recently said in an interview that his signature move, the RKO, has begun to take a toll on his back.

"I jump up as high as I can, grab the guy’s neck, and come crashing down to the mat. I’ve been doing it for a very long time and I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it," Orton told FOX2 Now.

Randy Orton RKO: Move taking a toll on his back

He then said that he is not lifting weights to train for it but such tough moves like the RKO, even though they look easy, lead to injuries. "I’m not lifting a lot of heavyweights or anything. It’s about conditioning. It’s about keeping track of all the other injuries and past injuries that I have and that I’m also always kind of working through. WWE Superstars are all banged, bruised up, and working through injuries," Orton said. "I think that’s one of the reasons we take so much pride in what we do. It’s definitely very hard and I think sometimes our performers make it look very easy."

Orton hopes to see his kids in WWE

Randy Orton is a third-generation wrestler, the grandson of Bob Orton Sr. and the son of former WWE star “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. Currently, Randy Orton has five kids and he said that you never know if one of them ends up carrying on their family legacy and joins WWE. "I’m blessed. I’m 41 years old. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Growing up in St. Louis, which is historically a wrestling town, being a part of the Orton family, there’s a legacy there," Orton said. "And I’m in control of that legacy now. I look to my five children and their future and you know, who knows? There might be some little Ortons in the ring, you know, fourth-generation superstars in the future. Who knows?" added Orton.

Image: WWE