Seth Rollins Makes Huge Revelation About His 2018 Survivor Series Match Against Nakamura

WWE on FOX recently took to Twitter and posted a clip from the Rollins vs Nakamura Survivor Series 2018 match, saying that the feud needs to happen again. The tweet went viral within hours, and WWE fans started asking WWE to schedule a rematch between the two WWE superstars. Later, Seth Rollins himself reacted to the post, revealing that the re-match had already happened. Seth Rollins said that Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura 2 happened last year in Tokyo, but was not broadcast all over the world. The Beast Slayer also stated that their rematch was “20-30x better” than their 2018 Survivor Series match.

We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020

In Tokyo, then WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defended his title against hometown hero Shinsuke Nakamura. According to reports, the match had a great atmosphere and a very lively crowd. After the match, Seth Rollins praised Shinsuke Nakamura and raised his hand in front of the crowd.

“Let us do it again,” Shinsuke Nakamura replied to Seth Rollins’ tweet.

Survivor Series 2018: Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs Champion match

Chants of "Nakamura" and "Burn it down" filled the arena as the two superstars came face-to-face. The match began as Shinsuke Nakamura caught Seth Rollins with a knee to the face and seized control of the bout. Nakamura kept Seth Rollins under pressure before The Beast Slayer sent Nakamura face-first into the turnbuckle and delivered a Sling Blade as the Japanese icon tried to fight back. Seth Rollins tried to deliver a suplex, but Nakamura countered with a kick.

Shinsuke Nakamura then trapped Seth Rollins in a triangle choke, but Rollins powered out and delivered a buckle bomb. Rollins tried to hit Nakamura with a Stomp, but The Artist countered and scored a near-fall. Seth Rollins soon recovered and delivered a superplex, but was able to earn another near-fall. Nakamura followed this up by surprising Rollins with a reverse exploder, but he dodged his Kinshasa attempt and answered with a ripcord knee. Nakamura delivered the Kinshasa, but Rollins countered with the Stomp for the win.

Image Source: WWE.com

