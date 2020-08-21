Seth Rollins Praises Dominik, Claims He Has ‘knocked It Out Of The Park’ Every Time So Far

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently talked to ESPN's Michael Wonsover where he discusses an array of incidents, including his upcoming match against Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik. While talking about the young luchador, Seth Rollins revealed that he didn’t even think twice before agreeing to work with Dominik Mysterio for WWE SummerSlam 2020. "I didn't even think twice about it. I think it's a sign of good faith that the company, the people in charge, felt like I was capable of giving this kid his first match on a huge platform," Seth Rollins revealed.

Seth Rollins defends Dominik Mysterio

After signing his WWE contract and debut match contract, Dominik Mysterio received a lot of heat from fans. While some claimed that Dominik was signed by WWE just because he’s Rey Mysterio’s son, others accused him of not proving himself to the WWE Universe before getting a major match at SummerSlam. While talking about the same, Seth Rollins defended Dominik Mysterio and claimed that Dominik wants to prove the haters wrong. Seth Rollins stated that Dominik knows what people expect from him and he’s making the most of the opportunities that have been given to him.

"Did he get the opportunity because he happened to be born to Rey Mysterio? Yes, but has he knocked it out of the park every week since he's been given the chance? Yes, he has," Rollins stated.

Seth Rollins mightily impressed with Dominik Mysterio's work

A couple of days ago, Seth Rollins spoke to People Magazine where he discussed the time he and Murphy punished Dominik Mysterio with kendo sticks and left him bruised in the ring. Seth Rollins first praised the young Mysterio and claimed that Dominik took the beating like ‘a champ’. He said the incident might have “stoked a fire” inside Mysterio and at WWE SummerSlam 2020, the two will be able to deliver a great performance. “At SummerSlam, we'll be able to bring him to my level and we'll be able to have a good fight,” Seth Rollins added. The two superstars will face each other in a street fight that will take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

Image credits: WWE.com