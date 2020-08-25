Roman Reigns And Randy Orton Trade Blows On Instagram, Teasing A Future Feud

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe by making his much-awaited return and adding himself to the Universal title picture by attacking ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after the main event of SummerSlam 2020. After the PPV, several fans and superstars welcomed Roman Reigns, who had been out of action for months because of personal reasons. However, his WWE colleague and former in-ring rival Randy Orton welcomed him in a slightly different manner.

After the event, Randy Orton took to Instagram and noted that there was something new about the former Universal Champion. He uploaded a picture of Brian Griffin – the dog from the animated sitcom ‘Family Guy’ - showing off his pearly whites and compared him to Reigns. Fans were quick to catch Randy Orton’s drift as in his recent pictures Roman Reigns can be seen showing off his new fangs.

Big Daddy Roman Reigns got them teeth done! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/HX61DH2Jv7 — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) August 24, 2020

Roman Reigns was quick to respond to Randy Orton’s post as he posted a picture of himself with the caption, “Randy Orton if I was you… I’d be talking about me too, cause nobody’s talking about you. #GetYourNumbersUp.” Randy Orton, who is known to not back down from a verbal feud, answered back by posting a picture of Roman Reigns and comparing him to a horse. Though The Big Dog is yet to respond to Randy Orton’s comment, some fans speculate that the two are teasing a future feud.

What’s next for Roman Reigns and Randy Orton?

After Roman Reigns attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam 2020, WWE announced a Triple-Threat No Holds Barred match between the three superstars. The powerhouses are set to clash at WWE Payback 2020, where Roman Reigns is expected to come out on top. There is speculation that after winning the title, Roman Reigns could start a feud with AJ Styles, while ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman could continue their own feud which started a couple of months ago.

Randy Orton, on the other hand, is still in a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and two could face each other again at another major PPV. The Viper is also scheduled to make an appearance at WWE Payback 2020 where he will face Keith Lee in a singles match. Fans believe Keith Lee will win the match with McIntyre’s help and the outcome will also give a boost to the ongoing Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud. WWE Payback 2020 is scheduled to take place later this week on August 30, 2020 (August 31, for Indian viewers).

