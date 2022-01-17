Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar's Record, Becomes Longest Reigning WWE Universal Champion

WWE superstar Champion Roman Reigns on Sunday made history by becoming the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time. Brock Lesnar first run with the WWE title is ended at 503 days, while Roman Reigns on Sunday marked as the 504th day as the Universal Champion.

WWE News: Roman Reigns championship run

Roman Reigns made his return at last year’s Summer Slam with Paul Heyman by his side. Reigns claimed the Universal Title for a second time at WWE Payback in a gruelling No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match and has since gone on to beat all those who stood in his path, including WWE legends Edge, John Cena and The Beast. The Head of the Table is only the second WWE Superstars, behind Brock Lesnar, to hold the Universal Championship for more than 500 days.

Reigns and Lesnar were supposed to wrestle during WWE Day 1, but Reigns tested positive for COVID so the match was dropped at last moment. Lesnar was added to the planned WWE Title Match and it turned into a fatal 5-way bout with Lesnar going over to win the title.

Opponents who Roman Reigns beat to continue as Universal Championship

During the run, both Roman Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman and from there on he went onto to defend the title 18 times, beating Jey Uso (twice), Strowman, Kevin Owens (three times), Daniel Bryan (four times), Edge (twice), Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor (both normal and as "The Demon"), Lesnar and Sami Zayn.

All you need to know Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins match

Both the wrestlers started with WWE back in 2012 as members of one of the most popular factions in WWE history, The Shield. They held the WWE Tag Team Championships together before Rollins disbanded the group in the summer of 2014 by attacking Reigns and Dean Ambrose

Rollins had pinned Reigns to win his first WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 31 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar. While Roman Reigns will continue his historic title run without Heyman by his side he is set to square off with Seth “Freakin” Rollins at Royal Rumble which is set to take place on Saturday, January 29, in St. Louis, Missouri.