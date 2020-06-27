Roman Reigns Gets New Huge Tattoo On His Back, Pictures Shared Online By Tattoo Artist

‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns has been out of WWE action since months now and there are no official reports regarding his return. After pulling out from the Universal Championship matchup against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns has cited the fear of COVID-19 as his reason for being inactive. However, Roman Reigns has still managed to create headlines this week with a new tattoo on his body. Roman Reigns’ tattoo shockingly broke out in social media this week, which has seemingly found interest of his fans.

Also Read | Roman Reigns wrestling career: Roman Reigns Gets Behind George Floyd Cause, Shows Support For Black Lives Matter Movement

WWE News: Roman Reigns tattoo revealed by his tattoo artist

Roman Reigns has added to his Samoan tattoos! Credit to Michael Fatutoa for the video and what an amazing job he did on this piece! He’s local here in Tampa so go check him out if you’re in the area! pic.twitter.com/arackYmnMm — A Kenny For Your Thoughts Wrestling Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 19, 2020

WWE fans are already familiar with Roman Reigns boasting a Samoan tattoo on his chest. However, The Big Dog has added some more ink over it, covering a portion of his back too. Although Roman Reigns did not reveal the tattoo officially from his social media handles, a fan page posted the video and thrilled the entire WWE fan base. While no one knows when Roman Reigns is actually going to return, he is seemingly going to arrive with a new tattoo on his body.

Earlier, in an episode of WWE The Super Ink, Roman Reigns has revealed the tattoos of his body. In the episode, Roman Reigns revealed what does his tattoos signify. Not only that, but Roman Reigns also stated that getting inked is a cultural practice in the Samoan dynasty.

Also Read | Roman Reigns wrestling career: WWE Superstars Vexed, Demand 'long Vacations' Like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn Get: Report

WWE News: Roman Reigns talks about The Undertaker

While ‘Roman Reigns tattoo’ reports continue to flock over the headlines, Reigns also amazed a number of wrestling fans with his heartfelt words for The Undertaker. ‘The Last Ride’ documentary has brought the entire WWE Universe to come together to pay tribute to The Phenom and Roman Reigns shared his experience of facing him inside the WWE ring. 'The Big Dog' opened up on facing and vanquishing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

"It affected me. It made me emotional and made me want to cry. I don’t regret anything. Was it perfect? No. We were in the moment and as live performers, anything can happen. To be able to do that, it’s all coming back on his character. said Roman Reigns

Also Read | Roman Reigns wrestling career: Roman Reigns Reveals He Wanted To Lose To The Undertaker At WrestleMania 33

Also Read | Roman Reigns wrestling career: Edge Thinks Roman Reigns Should Have Broken The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

Image courtesy: WWE.com