Roman Reigns Named By WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth As Executive Producer Of His Music

WWE star R-Truth has been a consistent holder of the 24/7 title and although he is seemingly not one of the most-feared in-ring wrestlers of the promotion, WWE fans consider him to be an all-over entertainer. R-Truth has had several gimmicks and personas in his WWE career and music has been an inevitable part of it. However, some WWE fans might not be aware of the fact that R-Truth is a musician outside the WWE ring too.

Ronnie Aron Killings, more popularly known as R-Truth, is a real-life musician who has often brought the impact of music on his WWE persona too. Well, R-Truth surprised his fans with another revelation recently, where he claimed that Roman Reigns is the executive producer of his music.

WWE news: R-Truth rap career and how Roman Reigns became his executive producer

During an interview with RHTV, R-Truth revealed that Roman Reigns has always been a fan of his music, but also turned to be an executive producer of his projects later. R-Truth further said that he plays his own music in the backstage, where he receives multiple opinions from numerous WWE superstars. As per the WWE 24/7 champion, Roman Reigns has always praised his music and ultimately decided to be the executive producer for R-Truth.

“I got Roman Reigns helping me with some stuff. Actually, when Roman and I were riding together he would dictate and critique all my music, man. He’s actually one of my executive producers helping me fund a lot of stuff so he has his hands in my music. “I play [my music] in the locker room in front of all the new talent NXT guys, like I said AOP, Kevin Owens, Street Profits, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, the catering people, the makeup people I play my music for everybody at work.”

WWE News: R-Truth Rap Career

R-Truth has released a song Set It Off in February, which garnered a lot of attention. R-Truth has also been vocal about how his WWE colleagues and co-workers were supportive and praiseworthy towards his music. The song was released by World Star Hip Hop and as per R-Truth’s recent statement, Roman Reigns is the executive director of the music.

Image courtesy: WWE