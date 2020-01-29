Roman Reigns On Edge's WWE Return: Everyone Wants A Match With Him Now

WWE SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns was present as a guest on the recent episode of WWE Backstage. Roman Reigns spoke about the various wrestlers and storylines on WWE. He also spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Edge who returned in the recently held Royal Rumble 2020. The return of Edge shocked the entire WWE Universe. The Big Dog stated that it came as a shock for the WWE locker room too.

Edge's WWE return

Roman Reigns revealed the WWE locker room’s reaction when it was announced that Edge would return to the ring. Roman Reigns stated that almost everyone on the WWE roster wanted a match against the R-rated Superstar. According to WWE SmackDown superstar Roman Reigns, Edge’s return not only made headlines in the WWE Universe but also in the WWE Locker room.

The recently held Royal Rumble dropped a lot of hints for the WWE Universe. Drew Mclntyre won the Men's Royal Rumble 2020 match. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Drew Mclntyre challenged Brock Lesnar for the title. Also, Edge returned to WWE as a full-time wrestler after nine years.

Edge was the 21st entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 match. Edge eliminated AJ Styles and Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Randy Orton (who is a former teammate of Edge) brutalised the Hall of Famer in this week’s WWE RAW episode.

