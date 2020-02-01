Union Budget
Roman Reigns Opens Up On Facing John Cena One More Time And Wanting To Play Thor In MCU

WWE News

Roman Reigns wants to take up a fight against John Cena for one more time inside the WWE ring. The Big Dog also wants to play Thor for MCU. Know more about it.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns believes that he will face John Cena one more time in his WWE career. ‘The Big Dog’ will be thrilled if it happens for real. John Cena and Roman Reigns gave us one of the biggest fights of WWE history when they faced each other at No Mercy in 2017. The Big Dog revealed his thoughts on various things under the sun in the latest episode of India Asks WWE. 

Roman Reigns wants to fight John Cena and play Thor for Marvel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE India (@wweindia) on

WWE fans showered Roman Reigns with questions in the sixth episode of India Asks WWE and the Samoan did not disappoint them at all. One of the WWE fans asked whether Roman Reigns would love to play a Marvel character on screen or not. To everyone’s surprise, Roman Reigns said yes and chose to play Thor.

The former WWE champion also said that he would love to fight John Cena one more time inside the WWE ring. “I would love it. I think it’s really shown over the past years just how good John (Cena) is. I really enjoyed the time I spent with him (John Cena) inside the ring,” said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of WWE and he holds a massive fanbase in India. No wonder, Indian fans love to see The Big Dog in action. After the recent episode of India Asks WWE, wrestling fans are thrilled for Roman Reigns as he might go against 16-time WWE Champion John Cena in the near future. Take a look at their fabulous match from No Mercy 2017.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)

