Roman Reigns Opens Up On Facing John Cena One More Time And Wanting To Play Thor In MCU

Roman Reigns believes that he will face John Cena one more time in his WWE career. ‘The Big Dog’ will be thrilled if it happens for real. John Cena and Roman Reigns gave us one of the biggest fights of WWE history when they faced each other at No Mercy in 2017. The Big Dog revealed his thoughts on various things under the sun in the latest episode of India Asks WWE.

Also Read | John Cena's Look In Fast And Furious 9 Has Shocked People, Check THIS Out

Roman Reigns wants to fight John Cena and play Thor for Marvel

WWE fans showered Roman Reigns with questions in the sixth episode of India Asks WWE and the Samoan did not disappoint them at all. One of the WWE fans asked whether Roman Reigns would love to play a Marvel character on screen or not. To everyone’s surprise, Roman Reigns said yes and chose to play Thor.

The former WWE champion also said that he would love to fight John Cena one more time inside the WWE ring. “I would love it. I think it’s really shown over the past years just how good John (Cena) is. I really enjoyed the time I spent with him (John Cena) inside the ring,” said Roman Reigns.

Also Read | Top Marvel Characters That Have The DEADLIEST Blood

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of WWE and he holds a massive fanbase in India. No wonder, Indian fans love to see The Big Dog in action. After the recent episode of India Asks WWE, wrestling fans are thrilled for Roman Reigns as he might go against 16-time WWE Champion John Cena in the near future. Take a look at their fabulous match from No Mercy 2017.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar To Fight In WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia: Report

Also Read | WWE Wrestlers To Have More Time Off As The Promotion Cuts Back On Live Events

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)