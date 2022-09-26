Roman Reigns Vs Tyson Fury Face-off On The Cards As WWE Plans For Massive Showdown

The undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns is currently enjoying his long-running title run, having retained the titles at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, earlier this month. While WWE returned to UK for a major stadium show for the first time in 30 years, Reigns was challenged by Drew McIntyre in a title match at the pay-per-view (PPV). Meanwhile, British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury made a surprise appearance towards the end of the high-octane battle between Reigns and McIntyre.

Fury was then linked with reports claiming that the undefeated boxer might clash against Roman Reigns in near future. The championship match in Clash at the Castle PPV featured Solo Sikoa, Austin Theory, and Fury alongside the contenders Reigns and McIntyre. While Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase at the PPV, Fury launched an unwarned attack on him and prevented him from doing so.

While McIntyre looked to finish off the champion, Bloodline member Sikoa interrupted by pulling the referee out of the ring. This led to the reigning champion submitting the SmackDown warrior with a spear and successfully defending his title. Following the attack on Theory, Fury entered the ring to confront Reigns, as both fighters shook hands.

Roman Reigns to defend his titles at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, the interaction between Fury and Reigns could lead to a future clash between both individuals. It is pertinent to mention that WWE’s creative head Triple H has also hinted at the possibility of the boxer featuring in a special match in WWE. Having said that, Reigns will now defend his title against Logan Paul at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Reigns is not scheduled for a title match in WWE’s upcoming Extreme Rules PPV in October, he will do so during the Crown Jewel in November. As per reports, WWE doesn’t want Reigns to lose before WrestleMania 39. However, the company might run the show with two champions.

More about Tyson Fury’s appearances at WWE

Tyson Fury made his first ever appearance in WWE in October 2019, during the SmackDown show, where he stared down Braun Strowman. He then fought Strowman during the WWE Crown Jewel 2019, where he picked up a win by count out. His latest WWE appearance came in September 3 at the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.