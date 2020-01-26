Royal Rumble: Live Streaming, Schedule, Full Line-ups And All Major Event Details

WWE Royal Rumble is on Sunday, January 26 and according to many, this PPV can end some ogling storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, no one wants to miss high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. Here’s where you can watch your favourite superstars live if you can’t make it to Minute Maid Park.

WWE Royal Rumble live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, Royal Rumble PPV will begin on January 27, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Watch Royal Rumble live with WWE superstars on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

WWE just announced that many WWE superstars and hosts like Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will watch the Royal Rumble PPV live. The website reports that fans can see their favourite wrestlers streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The live streaming will come under WWE’s Watch Along which will also feature the cast of The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.

Royal Rumble 2020 matches announced until now

WWE Universal Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Falls count anywhere match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

30-Men Royal Rumble Match: 26 announced, 4 TBA

30-Women Royal Rumble Match: 7 announced, 23 TBA

Royal Rumble PPV schedule

Venue: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

US Date and time: Sunday, January 26, 2019, at 7E/4P

Indian Date and time: Monday, January 27, 2019, at 4:30 AM

