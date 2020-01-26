Royal Rumble: Live Streaming, Schedule, Full Line-ups And All Major Event Details

WWE Royal Rumble is on Sunday, January 26 and according to many, this PPV can end some ogling storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, no one wants to miss high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. Here’s where you can watch your favourite superstars live if you can’t make it to Minute Maid Park.
As per Indian timings, Royal Rumble PPV will begin on January 27, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
WWE just announced that many WWE superstars and hosts like Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will watch the Royal Rumble PPV live. The website reports that fans can see their favourite wrestlers streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts. The live streaming will come under WWE’s Watch Along which will also feature the cast of The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla.
