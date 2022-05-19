Last Updated:

WATCH | Scary Scenes At AEW Rampage As Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Caught Between Ring And Ramp

AEW Rampage witnessed a scary incident as Bryan Danielson's leg got caught between the ring and the ramp for several minutes before he was rescued.

American wrestler Bryan Danielson found himself making headlines on Thursday after suffering an injury during the tapings for Friday’s AEW Rampage. Teaming up with wrestling superstar Jon Moxley, both wrestled Matt Sydal and Dante Maritn in a tag team match and as reported by Wrestling Inc., Danielson injured himself during the post-match segment involving the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). In a scary incident during the Blackpool Combat Club’s brawl with JAS, Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and elevated rampage.

As per fans present at the arena during the taping, the wrestler was stuck for several minutes until the AEW medical personnel came to assist him. Videos shot by fans quickly went viral on social media and received a lot of responses. In the videos, Danielson’s calf/shin can be seen trapped between the ring and the rampway. In another video, after getting his foot out,  the wrestler can be seen eventually walking away on his own but with a noticeable limp. 

Watch the video of the incident involving Bryan Danielson:

More about the BCC vs JAC feud in AEW

AEW is yet to give any comments or updates about the injury. Meanwhile, the promotion taped Friday’s episode of Rampage immediately after the live episode of Dynamite at the Fertita Center in Houston, Texas. The promotion earlier teased the Big 5 vs 5 match for Double or Nothing on Dynamite, as JAS’  Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker & Matt Menard confronted BCC’s Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal, as well as Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz.

A look at Daniel Bryan's run in AEW

Daniel Bryan made his debut in AEW in September 2021, after ending his time in WWE in April 2021. The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns defeated Daniel in his final WWE match which was named, WWE Universal Title vs Daniel Bryan’s SmackDown career.

Since joining AEW, he has fought against Adam Page for the AEW World Title two times. Danielson suffered a loss to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution 2022 PPV on March 6 and has become the former WWE superstar’s tag team partner ever since. 

