Seth Rollins Defeats Dominik After Punishing Him, Mysterio In Front Of Rey’s Wife Angie

Though Dominik Mysterio lost to Seth Rollins in his debut match, he won the hearts of fans and superstars by delivering an incredible performance. The storyline between Seth Rollins and Dominik was well written, and the street fight between the two involved the use of chairs, tables, kendo sticks, and even handcuffs. One of the spots in the match even forced Dominik Mysterio's mother, Angie Mysterio, to make an appearance. According to reports, WWE will continue the Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins feud as it received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from fans and critics alike. There is speculation that Dominik could team up with his father Rey Mysterio in the future to take down Seth Rollins and team.

WWE SummerSlam results: Seth Rollins defeats Dominik in a Street Fight

Seth Rollins took the fight to Dominik, but the young Mysterio replied with some punches and a neat Lucha armdrag. Seth Rollins then dodged one of Dominik’s moves and asked Murphy to pass him the kendo stick. However, Dominik was able to take the stick from Rollins and came very close to using it before Rollins neutralised the threat. Seth Rollins dominated Dominik with some ground moves before the luchador sent The Messiah into a chair with a drop toehold. Dominik then hit Rollins with a buckle bomb, followed by a tornado DDT to earn a near-fall.

"You need to let me handle this on my own ... Promise me that you're not gonna get involved." - @35_Dominik to @reymysterio #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/7t4hwg3UV1 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 23, 2020

Dominik attacked Seth Rollins with a Kendo stick before Rollins delivered a superplex and a Falcon Arrow as Dominik’s mother Angie looked on from backstage. The heel continued to punish Dominik and put Dominik through a table with a White Russian Legsweep. Dominik soon recovered and answered back with a frog splash, but Seth Rollins kicked out at two. The Messiah regained control, removed Dominik's shirt and continued his assault. He then brought a pair of handcuffs to the ring and tried to cuff Dominik to the rope before Angie appeared and asked Rollins to stop.

As the former champion was distracted, Dominik performed a roll-up, but Rollins kicked out. Murphy then appeared in the ring and levelled the rookie with a knee to the face. Rey Mysterio also chose to get involved as he saved his son from Murphy. However, Seth Rollins attacked him from behind and handcuffed the future Hall of Famer to the top rope. Rollins teased a confrontation with Angie, but Dominik recovered and attacked him. Dominik backbody-dropped Murphy and delivered a modified 619 to Rollins. Dominik then tried to deliver a frog splash but crashed on Seth Rollins’ knees. The heel again taunted Rey Mysterio, delivering a Stomp to Dominik to win the match.

Image credits: WWE.com