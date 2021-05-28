Seth Rollins Net Worth 2021, Marriage With Becky Lynch And Family Life

Quick links:
Over the years, Seth Rollins is one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling. Gaining popularity for his WWE bouts and storylines, Rollins is loved by fans and has been with Becky Lynch, also a proffesional wrestler. Here are some details about Rollins' net worth and marriage as the WWE icon turns 35.
According to reports, Rollins is worth $10 million. He has made his wealth from his WWE and movie careers, along with some other successful endeavours. Additionally, he also owns a coffee shop in his hometown Iowa called 392Dport. In 2016, Rollins made his acting debut with the movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Since then, he was worked in The Jetsons, WWE: Robo-WrestleMania and Armed Response. His salary is reported to be $6 million.
After splitting up with Zahra Schreibe, Rollins started dating Becky Lynch. The couple dated in secret for months, and finally went public in May 2019. After some time, they announced their engagement. Lynch announced her pregnancy on a WWE RAW episode, and Rollins shared it on social media. Their daughter Roux was born last December.
I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/LJ8SCirW3r— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 15, 2020
Lynch revealed that they had been friends for years, and started dating eventually. This Mother's Day, Rollins shared a heartfelt message for her on IG, sharing how much he loves his family. "So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you... And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy," he wrote.
Lynch replied with a simple "I love you."