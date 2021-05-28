Seth Rollins Net Worth 2021, Marriage With Becky Lynch And Family Life

Over the years, Seth Rollins is one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling. Gaining popularity for his WWE bouts and storylines, Rollins is loved by fans and has been with Becky Lynch, also a proffesional wrestler. Here are some details about Rollins' net worth and marriage as the WWE icon turns 35.

Seth Rollins salary and net worth

According to reports, Rollins is worth $10 million. He has made his wealth from his WWE and movie careers, along with some other successful endeavours. Additionally, he also owns a coffee shop in his hometown Iowa called 392Dport. In 2016, Rollins made his acting debut with the movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Since then, he was worked in The Jetsons, WWE: Robo-WrestleMania and Armed Response. His salary is reported to be $6 million.

Who is Seth Rollins wife?

After splitting up with Zahra Schreibe, Rollins started dating Becky Lynch. The couple dated in secret for months, and finally went public in May 2019. After some time, they announced their engagement. Lynch announced her pregnancy on a WWE RAW episode, and Rollins shared it on social media. Their daughter Roux was born last December.

I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/LJ8SCirW3r — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 15, 2020

Lynch revealed that they had been friends for years, and started dating eventually. This Mother's Day, Rollins shared a heartfelt message for her on IG, sharing how much he loves his family. "So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you... And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy," he wrote.

Lynch replied with a simple "I love you."

When is Seth Rollins birthday?

Now 35 years old, Rollins was born on May 28, 1986.

What is Seth Rollins real name?

Seth Rollins' real name is Colby Daniel Lopez.

Some of Rollins' achievements

Inaugural WWE NXT Champion

Two-time WWE Champion

Two-time Universal Champion

Two-time Intercontinental Champion

One-time United States Champion

Record six-time WWE/WWE RAW Tag Team Champion

2014 Money in the Bank winner

2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

Became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion

DISCLAIMER: The above Seth Rollins net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.