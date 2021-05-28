Last Updated:

Seth Rollins Net Worth 2021, Marriage With Becky Lynch And Family Life

What is Seth Rollins net worth 2021? According to certain reports, Seth Rollins (or Colby Daniel Lopez) is worth $10 million USD as of 2021.

Over the years, Seth Rollins is one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling. Gaining popularity for his WWE bouts and storylines, Rollins is loved by fans and has been with Becky Lynch, also a proffesional wrestler. Here are some details about Rollins' net worth and marriage as the WWE icon turns 35. 

Seth Rollins salary and net worth

According to reports, Rollins is worth $10 million. He has made his wealth from his WWE and movie careers, along with some other successful endeavours. Additionally, he also owns a coffee shop in his hometown Iowa called 392Dport. In 2016, Rollins made his acting debut with the movie Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Since then, he was worked in The Jetsons, WWE: Robo-WrestleMania and Armed Response. His salary is reported to be $6 million. 

Who is Seth Rollins wife?

After splitting up with Zahra Schreibe, Rollins started dating Becky Lynch. The couple dated in secret for months, and finally went public in May 2019. After some time, they announced their engagement. Lynch announced her pregnancy on a WWE RAW episode, and Rollins shared it on social media. Their daughter Roux was born last December. 

Lynch revealed that they had been friends for years, and started dating eventually. This Mother's Day, Rollins shared a heartfelt message for her on IG, sharing how much he loves his family. "So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom. Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you... And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy," he wrote. 

Lynch replied with a simple "I love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When is Seth Rollins birthday?

  • Now 35 years old, Rollins was born on May 28, 1986.

What is Seth Rollins real name?

  • Seth Rollins' real name is Colby Daniel Lopez. 

Some of Rollins' achievements

  • Inaugural WWE NXT Champion
  • Two-time WWE Champion
  • Two-time Universal Champion
  • Two-time Intercontinental Champion
  • One-time United States Champion
  • Record six-time WWE/WWE RAW Tag Team Champion
  • 2014 Money in the Bank winner
  • 2019 Men's Royal Rumble winner.
  • Became the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 18th Grand Slam Champion

