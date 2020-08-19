Seth Rollins Opens Up On His Current Relationship With Jon Moxley And Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose in WWE), and Roman Reigns debuted on WWE's main roster together as The Shield back in 2012. The three men had one the greatest debut storylines in WWE history, which also helped them reach the top of the business. The trio worked together for years, before parting ways to focus on their individual journeys. Since then, Seth Rollins has gone on to become The Monday Night Messiah, while Roman Reigns became the 'Big Dog' of WWE SmackDown. Jon Moxley, on the other hand, left WWE and joined AEW, where he’s currently the world champion.

Seth Rollins still in touch with Jon Moxley

After leaving the promotion, Jon Moxley made a number of negative comments about WWE, which was not well received by fans and officials. Some reports claimed that many superstars stopped being in touch with Jon Moxley, who chose to join WWE’s arch-rival AEW in 2019. However, Seth Rollins recently told Bleacher Report that he still stays in touch with his former teammate. Seth Rollins claimed that he last contacted Jon Moxley after Moxley’s wife Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19.

“We still talk from time to time. I would love to see what he’s doing or how he’s doing or whatever. When his wife [Renee Young] got sick, obviously I checked in on him to make sure he was doing OK and the dogs were good and all that good stuff.”

Seth Rollins takes a stand for Roman Reigns

In May 2020, Roman Reigns and his wife Giana Becker welcomed their second set of twins. It was later confirmed that Reigns had taken a leave from WWE to help his wife raise their five kids. Despite the revelation, fans slammed Roman Reigns for withdrawing from WrestleMania 36 where he was scheduled to face Goldberg for the Universal title. Some even claimed that Roman Reigns took a break to just sit at home and get some free time. Seth Rollins took a stand for Roman Reigns during the interview, asserting that it’s not easy to raise five kids.

“He’s got five kids now. He’s a busy dude. It’s not that he’s sitting at home taking his time off. He’s working in a different way. As expected-father-to-be later this year, I can’t imagine having five little crazies running around at once, so kudos to him and his wife for what they’re doing.”

Image credits: WWE.com