Seth Rollins 'was Ready To Strangle Vince McMahon' After HIAC Match With Fiend

WWE star Seth Rollins has admitted that he was ready to strangle WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon after the match against The Fiend in their WWE Hell in a Cell match in 2019. The match in concern was voted the Worst match of 2019 by the Wrestling Observer and was also heavily criticised by fans. Fans were also disappointed with the match because Bray Wyatt was portrayed as a killer in the match, whereas he was adored by fans.

As reported by talkSPORT, while speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Bull Sessions, Seth Rollins said, “Things happen for a reason, they happen the way they’re supposed to happen. It was what it was, but here we are. Where we are now doesn’t exist without that match. Put a positive spin on it now because I can look back a year and a half later, but at the time, I came through that curtain and I was ready to strangle Vince McMahon.”

I was ready to go. If somebody wasn’t there making sure I was okay: Seth Rollins

Citing that this isn’t a joke, Rollins added that TJ Wilson held him back as the 35-year-old WWE star stared right into the eyes of Vince McMahon. He also said that both individuals had a staredown without a single word being said before McMahon walked out of the room. The next day, Rollins went to McMahon’s office with a calm head and urged the WWE chairman to figure out what they are doing, expressing his disappointment with the match against the Fiend.

Rollins further went on to say that he was ready to go if no one was there to stop and calm him down. He concluded by saying that if the match went the wrestler’s way instead of McMahon’s, the match wouldn’t have been voted as the worst match of the year. Rollin's last notable WWE appearance was on the August 6 episode of the WWE Smackdown, where he was challenged by the Edge for a match at the SummerSlam. After accepting the challenge, Rollins lost the match to Edge at the event.

Image: Instagram/@wwerollins, AP