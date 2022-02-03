Shane McMahon Reportedly Released By WWE Amid Royal Rumble Controversy

After making a surprise entry during the recent WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Shane McMahon has reportedly been let go by WWE and will have no other role to play in the company. According to Fightful Select had reported about Shane McMahon was part of WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 as per that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. With Shane McMahon released the company has now scrapped both the plans. McMahon entered at number 28 eliminated Kevin Owens, and finished as the second runner-up. He was eliminated from the bout by Brock Lesnar.

Shane McMahon was released by WWE

WWE has yet to release a formal statement on Shane McMahon's departure the news was confirmed by Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer. According to a report by ringsidenews Shane McMahon who was the lead writer and producer of the Men’s Royal Rumble match tried to book the Rumble around himself. The report further states that Shane McMahon was also was confrontational and was shell bent to put himself in the WWE Royal Rumble match.

Just a confirmation that Shane McMahon is out of WWE. More to come. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 2, 2022

In the latest report, a member of the creative team informed the publication that writers were told in a “semi-quiet way” that “there will be no more creative discussions about Shane McMahon.” They have now “moved on to other creative discussions.” The report further states that Vince McMahon’s son has not been an employee of WWE for a long time.

Shane McMahon's WWE career

Speaking of Shane McMahon WWE career, he took his first steps into the family business saw him acting as a referee in the late 1980s, and he notably helped launch WWF.com in 1997. During the '90s, McMahon was made an on-screen character and was a frequent ally and enemy of his father in various storylines. He left WWE in 2009 on his own terms and then made his return to the company back in 2016, first as the commissioner of SmackDown and then as a performer.

Before getting involved in the Royal Rumble match, Shane McMahon's last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 37 where he was defeated by Braun Strowman in a cage match. He won the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel 2018 and defeated Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia.