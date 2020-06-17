Shane McMahon Wants Curtain Call Match Against The Undertaker

WWE has made it a habit to throw up surprises from time to time, in what has been an essential part of the promotion's push to keep the ratings rising. This practice was once again on show when Shane McMahon and the Undertaker went at it in an intense Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 32. Though The Undertaker managed to vanquish Shane McMahon in the matchup, Shane thrilled the WWE Universe by pulling off one of the best performances of his career.

Shane McMahon and The Undertaker went the distance at WrestleMania until The Phenom put the final nail in the coffin by taking out his rival. However, it appears that Shane McMahon and The Undertaker still have the desire to run it back inside the squared circle, as the WWE administrator recently expressed an interested in fighting The Undertaker; a 'Last Ride' of sorts.

WWE news: Shane McMahon wants to run it back with The Undertaker

While The Last Ride documentary has already left WWE fans buzzing with excitement, Shane McMahon was asked for his opinion regarding the documentary. In Chapter Four of The Last Ride, The Undertaker’s rivalry with Shane McMahon from WrestleMania 32 was showcased and McMahon explained that he would love to face The Undertaker again. “I know that I got one more with him (The Undertaker). So, I am ready. I will challenge him now,” said Shane McMahon.

Although The Undertaker unofficially retired after losing against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, he made a prompt comeback. At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in an epic Boneyard Match and is expected to have one last hurrah inside the ring. However, The Undertaker is no longer an active persona and only appears at special events. There is, therefore, a chance that WWE could schedule another face-off between Shane McMahon and The Undertaker, which will likely go down at a PPV.

WWE News: Undertaker vs Shane McMahon

The epic rivalry between The Undertaker and Shane McMahon had a heated build-up until they clashed at WrestleMania 32. The Hell In a Cell contest tested both men to their limits. However, The Undertaker managed to emerge out victorious as Shane McMahon had to leave the arena on a stretcher after the fight. McMahon jumped off the roof of the cell and suffered some serious injuries during the fight.

Image courtesy: WWE.com