Sheamus Shares Childhood Picture To Celebrate Liverpool's Premier League Title Triumph

Merseyside was glued to their TV sets on Thursday and jumped in joy after Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City saw Liverpool win the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp steered his side to a Premier League triumph with seven games remaining in the current season, ending the Reds' 30-year wait for the elusive trophy. It was a long wait for lifelong Liverpool fans including WWE star Sheamus, who took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

Sheamus Liverpool connection: WWE star shares throwback picture of him in Reds kit after Jurgen Klopp's side seal Premier League title

WWE star Sheamus took to Twitter to celebrate as Liverpool ended their long wait for the Premier League title. Sheamus, a life-long Liverpool supporter, posted a picture of his childhood along with a current picture to show how long he has waited to see Liverpool win the Premier League. Sheamus added that Jurgen Klopp's side are back where they belong and referenced the 30 years of pain and anguish. On a lighter note, the Irish wrestler joked that he might bring back his bowl haircut from 1990, drawing attention his childhood haircut.

This is how long it took for @LFC to win the league again... 30 years of pain and anguish but @LFC is back at the top where they belong. To celebrate I’m bring back my bowl haircut from 1990. #ynwa pic.twitter.com/pLhXO0Fhyh — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 25, 2020

Sheamus Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Reds win Premier League title as Chelsea beat Manchester City

Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Wednesday threw up an intriguing situation - if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City drop points against Chelsea, Liverpool win the Premier League title. Frank Lampard's men did one better, beating the defending champions 2-1 after Jurgen Klopp's star player at Dortmund Christian Pulisic led the Blues' attack, scoring the opener. Kevin De Bruyne equalised, but couldn't salvage a draw after Fernandinho was sent off, with Willian converting the subsequent penalty. The Reds have broken numerous records throughout their championship run, and are all set to break a few more with seven Premier League games yet to be played.

Sheamus Liverpool: Sheamus' return to WWE and feud with Jeff Hardy

Sheamus has enjoyed a decent run in WWE recently and signed a deal to feud with Jeff Hardy at WWE Backlash 2020. The Irish wrestler, who returned to the WWE circuit in January, was pursuing a single's run and was often included in one-off encounters with other SmackDown superstars. His participation in the Intercontinental Championship tournament further built on his feud with Jeff Hardy, with the build-up including parts before Hardy's entrance in the ring. With the commentators generally praising Jeff Hardy, Sheamus attacked anyone and everyone who spoke in favour of his rival. The WWE superstars locked horns in a single's match at Backlash with Sheamus picking up the win at the PPV.

(Image Credits: Sheamus Instagram)