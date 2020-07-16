Io Shirai Retains Her Title Against Tegan Nox Before Getting Attacked By Dakota Kai On NXT

On the first day of WWE’s special Great American Bash episode, Tegan Nox defeated Dakota Kai, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE NXT Women's Title. On the dame day, WWE NXT Women's champion Io Shirai defeated NXT veteran Sasha Banks in the main event. Later, WWE announced that Io Shirai will defend her title against Tegan Nox on this week’s episode.

In Wednesday’s main-event, Io Shirai successfully retained her title by hitting The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard with her iconic moonsault. However, after the match, Dakota Kai attacked Io Shirai and began a new feud. According to various reports, in the coming weeks, Dakota Kai vs Io Shirai feud could get even bigger and the two will end up facing each other in a major WWE NXT PPV. Fans speculate that Dakota Kai has a better chance of becoming the new champion as Triple H and team are thinking of moving Io Shirai to the main WWE roster.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Keith Lee retains his title; Io Shirai defeats Tegan Nox: WWE News

WWE NXT results: Io Shirai defeats Tegan Nox to retain her title

Tegan Nox tried really hard to take down the champion, but Io Shirai kept fighting back. The Joshi Judas delivered some chops to The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard which slowed her down. The challenger soon recovered and turned the match in her favour by dodging Io Shirai’s running knees, sending her into the steel steps. Tegan Nox then trapped Io Shirai in the Tree of Woe and went on to deliver a vicious CannonBOAR.

Also Read l WWE NXT results: Imperium become new Tag Team Champions, Tegan Nox returns: WWE News

A big crossbody followed by a chokeslam earned the challenger two counts, but Io Shirai got back up and fought back. The champion delivered a diving dropkick but was not able to continue the punishment. Tegan Nox came close to winning the match with a facebuster and Molly Go Round, but the champion kicked out. The Joshi Judas then blocked the challenger’s Shiniest Wizard with a palm strike and delivered a moonsault to win the match. As Shirai celebrated on the stage, Dakota Kai appeared from behind and attacked her.

Also Read l WWE NXT results and highlights: Lee defeats Balor, Gargano; Lumis defeats Strong

Also Read l WWE NXT Results/highlights: Lee vs Gargano vs Balor announced; Banks and Bayley win

Image Courtesy: WWE.com